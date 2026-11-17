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Trump sees breakthrough ahead

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believes efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year, are nearing a breakthrough, speaking during a photo opportunity with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in the Philippine capital Manila. “I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump told reporters.

He said the war is claiming a devastating number of lives, citing what he called monthly casualties of around 25,000 or more. “Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said, without specifying the breakdown of the figures.

China trip and possible meeting with Putin

Following his bilateral meeting with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Trump will travel to Shenzhen in southeastern China for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will later hold an unprecedented trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump added that he expects the war to feature prominently in his upcoming discussions, saying: “We're gonna have a good meeting on that.”

The US president also left open the possibility of a separate meeting with Putin, saying he would be willing to hold one if the opportunity arose. “I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that,” he said. Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be in China for a meeting with Trump, he said: “He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens.”

First Quad leaders' summit since 2024

Trump made the remarks shortly before the first leader-level Quad meeting in more than two years began in Manila, bringing together US, Indian, Japanese and Australian leaders. The gathering, attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, marks the first Quad leaders' summit since September 2024.

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