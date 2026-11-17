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Culling set for Wednesday

The southern Indian state of Keralam is set to cull thousands of birds after bird flu was confirmed at two poultry farms, with authorities stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the infection. Around 26,000 birds will be culled on Wednesday as part of the containment measures, the Press Trust of India reported.

Infection confirmed in Alappuzha

The infection was confirmed at farms in Alappuzha district, where quails, chickens and ducks were found to be infected, according to the report. Officials said samples collected from the farms tested positive for bird flu at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, central India.

Surveillance in Tamil Nadu and outbreak in Japan

Neighbouring southern state Tamil Nadu has also intensified surveillance after H5N1 infection was confirmed at poultry farms in one of its districts. Authorities there have culled thousands of chickens to contain the outbreak.

Earlier, Japan confirmed its second highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak of the season last week at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture, which housed approximately 40,000 chickens.

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