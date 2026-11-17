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Corridor proposed for Gaza

Murat Kurum, president of COP31 — the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Türkiye — proposed on Tuesday an urgent joint initiative with fellow D-8 countries to address Gaza's humanitarian and infrastructure needs through climate-related solutions. Kurum, who is also Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister, spoke at the D-8 High-Level Ministerial Session on Climate Action in the southern city of Antalya.

He proposed establishing the COP31 Antalya-Gaza Climate Corridor to deliver practical assistance to the Palestinian enclave. Kurum warned that harsh winter conditions are worsening the consequences of war and destruction in Gaza, where recent rainfall affected thousands of households and damaged shelters belonging to more than 40,000 families.

Equipment and access

Rainwater mixing with sewage threatens public health, Kurum said, while healthcare facilities, water systems and educational infrastructure remain under severe pressure. Under the proposed initiative, D-8 countries could provide solar-powered mobile water purification systems, independent energy units for healthcare centers and water infrastructure, mobile drainage equipment, waste collection vehicles and winter-resistant housing units. He also called for support to prevent further disruptions to children's education.

Uninterrupted access for humanitarian supplies, equipment and spare parts would be essential, Kurum stressed, noting that the UN has also called for accelerated access to winter supplies and infrastructure repairs. He urged D-8 members to turn their commitment to justice into concrete assistance, emphasizing that rebuilding essential services in Gaza requires more than statements of solidarity.

D-8 climate cooperation

On broader climate cooperation, Kurum said the COP31 presidency aims to turn international commitments into investments, projects and tangible improvements in people's lives. He highlighted the “35 by 2035 Global Electrification Pledge,” which seeks to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 without imposing new binding national obligations. Kurum also outlined targets to raise global circular material use to at least 15% and to cut projected growth in annual municipal waste generation by at least 50% by 2035.

He emphasized cooperation on clean energy, industrial transformation, resource efficiency and climate financing, pointing to Türkiye's Zero Waste Project and the Antalya Green Industrialization Compact. Under the Climate Implementation Bridge, Kurum said, countries would set their own priorities while receiving support to develop projects and access financing. Citing the Istanbul Declaration adopted at the first D-8 Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting this July, he called for continued cooperation beyond COP31 through joint projects, technical exchanges and regular monitoring of progress.

The COP31 UN Climate Change Conference began last week and is due to conclude on Friday.

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