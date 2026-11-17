See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Qalibaf ties regional calm to Lebanon

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Monday that calm cannot return to the region unless Israel’s war on Lebanon ends and Lebanese sovereignty is restored over all of its territory. He spoke by phone with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the two discussed international developments and bilateral relations, according to a statement from Berri’s office.

“From our perspective, calm cannot return to the region without ending the war in Lebanon and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty over all its territory,” Qalibaf said. He added that Tehran is giving particular attention to Lebanon as it pursues its demands in negotiations with Washington.

Berri points to Resolution 1701

Berri stressed the need for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanese territory, citing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution, adopted unanimously in 2006, called for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and for Israeli forces to withdraw as Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers deploy in the south.

Israeli attacks continue in the south

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March, despite a US-mediated framework pact reached in June. The framework sets out a phased Israeli withdrawal as the Lebanese army assumes security responsibility in designated areas, while Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. An April ceasefire halted the fighting, but hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict stalled.