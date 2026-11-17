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Condemnation at the Manila summit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, speaking at the 16th UN-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, the Philippines. He called for an “immediate and permanent” ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid deliveries and protection for humanitarian workers in the Palestinian territories.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the ongoing atrocities, forced displacement and starvation inflicted on the Palestinian people,” Anwar said in a post on US social media platform X. He also demanded full UN membership for Palestine.

Settler violence and Gaza

His remarks came amid rising violence against Palestinians by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and flooding in Gaza amid Israeli attacks. Anwar also said Malaysia appreciated China's contribution to humanitarian efforts and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Regional cooperation and UN reform

Turning to regional cooperation, Anwar emphasized the need to translate the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action 2026-2030 into tangible results, particularly in green and digital transitions, climate resilience and sustainable development. “I also urged bolder UN reforms, including abolishing the veto power that has long prevented the UN Security Council from acting fairly and effectively,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that the 11-nation bloc “must also continue to uphold the principle of ASEAN Centrality and the supremacy of international law in navigating increasingly challenging geopolitical competition.”