See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Letter to the Commerce secretary

US Sen. Maria Cantwell, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, demanded “immediate action” from the Trump administration on Sunday to block Chinese-linked firms from accessing advanced US artificial intelligence semiconductors. She made the demand in a formal letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“America cannot maintain its leadership in AI if the agency responsible for protecting that advantage fails to enforce its own controls,” Cantwell wrote. She invoked the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 and faulted Lutnick for leaving overseas data center loopholes open.

Reports on Nvidia chips and Megaspeed

Cantwell cited reports that Chinese tech giants Alibaba and ByteDance trained advanced AI models using restricted Nvidia chips, despite warnings from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the agency overseeing export controls. She also pointed to reports that Commerce suspended an administrative investigation into Singapore-based cloud firm Megaspeed in 2025.

According to those reports, the suspension followed contact with investigators by Nvidia's general counsel, who acted with apparent permission from Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler. The Justice Department had requested that the case be transferred for criminal investigation, and no interim export bans were imposed.

Leadership crisis at Nvidia

The scrutiny comes amid a leadership crisis at Nvidia, where longtime Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned last week after reports linked him to an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of spying for China.

Cantwell noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed multiple Cabinet departments had backed restricting Megaspeed for months, while Lutnick's agency “delayed action on repeated national security warnings, putting America's technological advantage in Al at risk.” She also criticized the Commerce Department for suspending a rule targeting majority-owned subsidiaries of blacklisted entities through Jan. 10, 2027.

Conflict-of-interest questions

Raising conflict-of-interest concerns, Cantwell questioned whether a reported $1.2 billion Nvidia stake held by Cantor Fitzgerald at the time of Lutnick's nomination compromised enforcement. The financial firm is now run by his sons, and the senator also pointed to a 25% federal fee on certain chip exports to China.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Cantwell's letter.