US Army major files whistleblower complaint over Iran strike that killed six

Complaint sent to Armed Services Committees

A US Army major who survived an Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center in Kuwait that killed six service members has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Pentagon ignored concerns about inadequate protection for troops, CNN reported on Sunday. The complaint was submitted last week to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

It comes as Democrats prepare to launch wide-ranging investigations into the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran when they take control of Congress in January. Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, in an interview with the CBS program 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, called the March 1 attack a “tactical failure” by the “Army, our leadership and myself.”

“We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” he said, noting that some people had described the operations center as a “trailer park.”

Attack on Shuaiba port

The six US Army Reserve soldiers killed in the strike on Kuwait's Shuaiba port were the first American service members to die in the war with Iran. Dozens of others, including Ramsbottom, were injured.

Senior Pentagon officials described the facility as fortified at the time, but a source familiar with the site previously told CNN that its defenses consisted mainly of concrete barriers designed to protect against car bomb attacks, not necessarily drones or missiles. CNN also reported, citing a source familiar with the incident, that the strike occurred without warning or sirens to alert personnel to evacuate or seek shelter in a bunker.

Concerns raised with superiors

Ramsbottom said he had repeatedly raised concerns with his superiors during several meetings about the site's vulnerability to aerial attacks. He was reportedly told there was no need to worry about additional protection.

Military officials later discussed sending a counter-drone system to the facility, he added, but it never arrived. According to Ramsbottom, it remains unclear whether such a system was ever formally ordered or requested.

The whistleblower complaint also states that the facility had neither a physician nor a permanent medical treatment station when the drone strike occurred, with medical support at the site limited to a single ambulance. Following the attack in March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference that the US had “incredible air defenders,” while acknowledging that one projectile had managed to penetrate the defenses during the strike.