US Army major files whistleblower complaint over Iran strike that killed six

16/11/2026, Monday23:32

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

US Army major files whistleblower complaint over Iran strike that killed six

Yenişafak English AA16:38, 16/11/2026, MondayG: Update: 17:43, 16/11/2026, Monday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

A US Army major who survived an Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center in Kuwait has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Pentagon ignored concerns about inadequate protection for troops, CNN reported.

Complaint sent to Armed Services Committees

A US Army major who survived an Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center in Kuwait that killed six service members has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Pentagon ignored concerns about inadequate protection for troops, CNN reported on Sunday. The complaint was submitted last week to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

It comes as Democrats prepare to launch wide-ranging investigations into the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran when they take control of Congress in January. Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, in an interview with the CBS program 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, called the March 1 attack a “tactical failure” by the “Army, our leadership and myself.”

“We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn,” he said, noting that some people had described the operations center as a “trailer park.”

Attack on Shuaiba port

The six US Army Reserve soldiers killed in the strike on Kuwait's Shuaiba port were the first American service members to die in the war with Iran. Dozens of others, including Ramsbottom, were injured.

Senior Pentagon officials described the facility as fortified at the time, but a source familiar with the site previously told CNN that its defenses consisted mainly of concrete barriers designed to protect against car bomb attacks, not necessarily drones or missiles. CNN also reported, citing a source familiar with the incident, that the strike occurred without warning or sirens to alert personnel to evacuate or seek shelter in a bunker.

Concerns raised with superiors

Ramsbottom said he had repeatedly raised concerns with his superiors during several meetings about the site's vulnerability to aerial attacks. He was reportedly told there was no need to worry about additional protection.

Military officials later discussed sending a counter-drone system to the facility, he added, but it never arrived. According to Ramsbottom, it remains unclear whether such a system was ever formally ordered or requested.

The whistleblower complaint also states that the facility had neither a physician nor a permanent medical treatment station when the drone strike occurred, with medical support at the site limited to a single ambulance. Following the attack in March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a press conference that the US had “incredible air defenders,” while acknowledging that one projectile had managed to penetrate the defenses during the strike.

Titles :stephen ramsbottomwhistleblower complaintpentagonkuwaitshuaiba portiran warpete hegsethus armyarmed services committees60 minutes
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

US Army major files whistleblower complaint over Iran strike that killed six
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet