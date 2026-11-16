Tibi seeks criminal probe of Netanyahu over alleged election interference

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Tibi demands a police investigation

Ahmad Tibi, the leader of the Arab Joint List’s parliamentary faction, on Sunday called for a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides, accusing them of “mafia-style conduct” after an investigative report alleged their interference in Israel’s parliamentary elections. Writing on the US social media platform X, Tibi said the investigation by Channel 12 journalist Ilana Dayan warranted an immediate police probe.

The probe, he said, should examine suspicions that Netanyahu and his office staff sought to “steal the elections” by using the police and the Shin Bet security agency for political purposes. “This is mafia-like conduct that endangers the foundations of democracy,” he wrote, urging the attorney general and state attorney to order a probe without delay. “No one is above the law, not even Netanyahu,” he added.

What the Channel 12 report says

According to the Channel 12 investigation, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner’s office on the eve of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections with a complaint about the activities of three activists from the United Arab List party (Ra’am) in southern Israel. Norden also referred police to an intelligence source who was a former employee of the prime minister’s office.

Police relied on that information to arrest the activists after raiding their homes without valid search or arrest warrants, the channel reported. The allegations held that the activists were carrying large sums of cash and Ra’am vouchers intended to sway voters and secure their support at the polls.

Wiretap request and publicity

Netanyahu quickly publicized the allegations and repeated them throughout election day, the investigation said. It raised suspicions that his office had helped set the case in motion, and said the case was later used to fuel a campaign claiming that Arabs are stealing the elections.

The report also said Shin Bet chief David Zini sought permission to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.

Eisenkot pledges commission of inquiry

Earlier Sunday, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot called for an immediate investigation and pledged to establish a commission of inquiry into the Prime Minister’s Office’s involvement and the conduct of security agencies. Eisenkot, who is negotiating to form Israel’s next government, described the conduct of Netanyahu and his associates as a “direct and immediate threat” to democracy.

He also warned against another election while Netanyahu remained in office.