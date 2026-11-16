Eisenkot calls for probe into alleged Netanyahu election interference

Eisenkot demands answers from police and Shin Bet

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s Yashar party, called on Sunday for an investigation into alleged election interference involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, warning that Netanyahu and his associates posed a “direct and immediate threat” to Israeli democracy. He was responding to a Channel 12 investigation broadcast earlier in the day, which accused Netanyahu associates of feeding police misleading intelligence to secure the arrests of United Arab List party (Ra’am) activists during the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Eisenkot demanded explanations from the police and the Shin Bet security agency, and pledged to establish a commission of inquiry into the Prime Minister’s Office’s alleged involvement and the security agencies’ conduct before and during the vote. “The behaviour of the outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his entourage constitutes a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” said Eisenkot, a former army chief, adding that Netanyahu “cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer.”

He accused Netanyahu of bending state institutions to serve his political survival. “As long as he is in office, there will no longer be fair and lawful elections in Israel,” Eisenkot wrote, describing the need to prevent another election under Netanyahu as the central consideration guiding his coalition talks.

What the Channel 12 investigation reported

According to the Channel 12 probe, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the police commissioner’s office on the eve of the election with a complaint about three Ra’am activists in southern Israel. Norden referred police to an intelligence source who was a former employee of the prime minister’s office, the channel reported.

Police relied on the information to arrest the activists after raiding their homes without valid search or arrest warrants, and alleged that the activists were carrying large sums of cash and Ra’am vouchers intended to sway voters and secure their support at the polls. The three men were later released when police determined that the information provided by the source was unfounded.

The investigation said Netanyahu quickly publicized the allegations and repeated them throughout election day, accusing the Arab parties of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats. It raised suspicions that his office had helped set the case in motion and said the case was later used to fuel a campaign claiming that Arabs are stealing the elections.

It also reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought permission to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.

Netanyahu’s office and Likud respond

Netanyahu’s office responded by stating that the Channel 12 report was “false” and maintaining that Norden had “fulfilled his civic duty.” Netanyahu’s Likud party accused Eisenkot of “outrageous incitement,” saying in a statement: “While the prime minister is extending a hand in the spirit of unity, Eisenkot and his associates issue daily statements filled with venomous, inflammatory attacks.”

Eisenkot’s remarks came a few hours after representatives of the two men met to discuss the possible formation of a national unity government. On Saturday, Netanyahu had appealed to Eisenkot to join him in such a government, but the former army chief accused him of playing “tricks” and sowing tensions.

Coalition talks remain open

Eisenkot is negotiating to form a government after President Isaac Herzog formally assigned him the task on Nov. 8. He has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension, and the two main Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra’am, have indicated support for him.

Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, while Eisenkot’s bloc has 48 and Arab parties hold 19, leaving neither side with the 61 seats required to form a government. The parties seeking to end Netanyahu’s rule have yet to agree on a governing coalition.