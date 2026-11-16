Netanyahu allies open to unity government without Ben-Gvir’s party

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Offer to Eisenkot’s camp

Associates of caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have told the team of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot that they would accept a unity government without National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party, the Israel Hayom daily reported on Sunday.

Likud would not insist on including Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) if negotiations opened on a broad coalition, the newspaper said. The associates also told figures in Eisenkot’s bloc that Washington was demanding Otzma Yehudit’s exclusion.

Likud denial and Otzma Yehudit reaction

Likud denied conveying such messages. Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Tally Gotliv said the report confirmed her party’s warnings about Netanyahu’s intentions, according to comments quoted by the newspaper.

“What’s new? We said during the campaign that the prime minister was seeking a unity government with Eisenkot without Otzma Yehudit,” she said. The reported offer contrasts with Netanyahu’s election pledge to preserve his alliance with right-wing partners, including Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Coalition arithmetic

Netanyahu has been calling for a unity government while Eisenkot seeks to form a coalition that could end his rule. Eisenkot has said Likud could join a government he leads only if it accepts his stated principles and breaks with extremist political forces.

President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc has 53 and Arab parties hold 19, leaving neither camp able to govern alone.