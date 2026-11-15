Jordan court sentences 3 men to death over deadly church attack

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Verdict in the Karak church case

Jordan’s State Security Court on Sunday sentenced three men to death after convicting them of carrying out an armed attack last month on a church in the Karak Governorate, the state-run Petra News Agency reported. The court found the three guilty of terrorist acts that killed nine people.

The men were also convicted of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts using weapons and of promoting the ideology of a terrorist group, the agency said. One of them was additionally convicted of providing funds to finance terrorist acts.

Attack during a funeral service

The attack took place on Oct. 23 during a funeral service inside the church in Karak, in western Jordan, killing nine people and wounding 34 others. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said on Oct. 26 that the three attackers had been arrested following joint search operations.

Arrest in an abandoned house

Security forces located the attackers inside an abandoned house in Karak, the directorate said, where they refused to surrender and opened fire. The operation ended with their arrest, with all three wounded.

Firearms and ammunition were seized from them, and no members of the security forces were injured.