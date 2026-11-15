Hamas leader urges emergency global campaign for flood-hit Gaza

15/11/2026, Sunday14:38

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Letters to Arab and Muslim states

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya on Saturday called for an emergency international campaign to shelter Palestinians in Gaza, where heavy rains have flooded displacement camps and damaged thousands of shelters. He wrote to Arab and Muslim countries, urging their governments to secure the entry of tents, heating supplies, fuel and the equipment needed to repair sewage and rainwater drainage networks, according to Hamas.

Hamas said al-Hayya had contacted officials from the countries mediating the ceasefire over the previous two days, pressing for urgent relief and for implementation of the agreement.

Blame on Israeli restrictions

Al-Hayya blamed the worsening humanitarian emergency on Israeli restrictions on aid and reconstruction materials, compounded by the destruction of homes and essential infrastructure. He said Gaza's situation could no longer be treated merely as a temporary relief crisis or an inevitable consequence of war.

He also called for international pressure on Israel to fully implement the ceasefire agreement, including a complete withdrawal from Gaza and compliance with the humanitarian protocol signed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Demands on access and funding

The Hamas leader demanded unrestricted access for UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, as well as entry for the Palestinian national committee tasked with administering the territory. His appeal also sought funding to provide safe shelters, repair infrastructure and support reconstruction efforts.

Al-Hayya urged the UN Security Council to convene an emergency public meeting on the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Over 200,000 Palestinians affected

Heavy rains have flooded tents and temporary shelters across Gaza, leaving displaced families exposed to cold weather amid shortages of protective supplies. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday that flooding had affected more than 200,000 Palestinians and damaged shelters housing over 40,000 families.

The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced Palestinians were living in flood-prone areas — more than 400,000 of them in high-risk locations.

Titles :khalil al-hayyahamasgazagaza floodsgaza ceasefireun security councilochaworld health organizationsharm el-sheikh
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Hamas leader urges emergency global campaign for flood-hit Gaza
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