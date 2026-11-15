Türkiye marks 38th anniversary of Palestinian independence declaration

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Foreign Ministry message

Türkiye on Sunday marked the 38th anniversary of Palestine's declaration of independence, reaffirming its commitment to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated the Palestinian people on the anniversary in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinian rights and said: "We will continue to stand against all forms of injustice and oppression faced by the Palestinian people," the ministry said.

Statehood as policy objective

The ministry also underlined that the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and territorially contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains an unwavering objective of Türkiye's foreign policy.