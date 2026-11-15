Fire destroys Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

15/11/2026, Sunday14:38

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Blaze sweeps through Bar Elias camp

All 59 tents housing 75 families at a Syrian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon were destroyed on Saturday when a fire swept through the site, witnesses said. The blaze broke out at the camp in Bar Elias, a town in the Zahle district of the Bekaa Valley, where about 486 people were living, a correspondent reported.

The entire camp was destroyed, leaving hundreds of Syrian refugees without shelter. No injuries were reported, and Lebanese authorities had not commented on the cause of the blaze.

Syrian refugee population in Lebanon

Lebanon has hosted large numbers of Syrian refugees since the conflict in Syria began in 2011. In January, Lebanese authorities estimated the Syrian refugee population at about 1.5 million, including nearly 880,000 registered with the UN refugee agency.

Voluntary return program

The Lebanese government launched a voluntary return program in June 2025 as part of broader efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their country. More than 500,000 Syrian refugees were confirmed or believed to have returned from Lebanon by the end of 2025, according to the annual report of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Nearly 240,300 of those returns were assessed as voluntary.

Titles :lebanonsyrian refugeesbar eliasbekaa valleyzahlerefugee camp fireunhcrun high commissioner for refugees
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Fire destroys Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
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