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US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia of Houthi attack threat

Yenişafak English AA09:54, 15/11/2026, SundayG: Update: 10:45, 15/11/2026, Sunday
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The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a nationwide security alert on Saturday urging Americans to exercise heightened vigilance, saying Houthi attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure had caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

Nationwide alert issued

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia on Saturday issued a nationwide security alert urging Americans to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid an increased threat of attacks by Houthis. The mission said Houthi attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia had “caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions,” and warned that hostilities could spread “rapidly.”

“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” the mission said, urging travelers to confirm their flight status directly with both their airline and the airport.

Airport and border status

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport partially reopened on Oct. 23 for domestic flights and some international services operated by Saudi carriers, the mission said. A limited number of flights normally based in Riyadh were operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam remained open with some delays and cancellations.

All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, remained open, according to the mission. It also urged Americans to follow emergency alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defense.

Restrictions on US government staff

The State Department ordered non-emergency US government employees and family members of US government staff to leave Saudi Arabia on Oct. 23. US government employees working in the kingdom need special authorization from the chief of mission to use any Saudi airport and are barred from traveling within 20 miles of the Yemeni border.

Escalating tensions

The alert comes amid escalating tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated interceptions of missiles and drones targeting the kingdom. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the government in 2015.

Titles :houthissaudi arabiaus mission in saudi arabiasecurity alerthouthi attacksking khalid international airportyemenstate department
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US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia of Houthi attack threat
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