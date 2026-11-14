Geneva report exposes systematic abuses against Dalit, Adivasi and minority women in India

14/11/2026, Saturday22:44

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Speakers at a press conference in Geneva on Friday called for urgent international action on the plight of Dalit, Adivasi and minority women in India, as the Geneva Nations Institute presented its report “Broken Promises. Denied Rights.: State Violence, Systemic Discrimination and Impunity – Human Rights Violations Against Dalit, Adivasi and Minority Women in India”.

UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues Prof. Nicolas Levrat described the report as “a very important piece for the work of the UN human rights system” and found its use of detailed official statistics “quite remarkable”. Existing legislation, he said, is “certainly not enough”. He called for education of law enforcement, judicial authorities and the public, and said he would raise the issues with Indian government representatives through UN channels.

Presenting the findings, doctoral researcher Ms Anna Christina Kattou opened with the report’s foreword: “Every figure in this report belongs to a woman.” Police data show twelve Dalit women and girls raped every day, she said. Recorded crimes against them rose 46 percent in six years, against under two percent for all women, and more than 92 percent of rape cases with Scheduled Caste victims were still awaiting trial. The report makes 22 recommendations; acting on them, she said, is vital to stop these violations.

Dr Iqtidar Karamat Cheema, a member of the UN Global Steering Committee (Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect), said the report was far more than numbers, because every figure belonged to a human being: a Dalit woman chased away from a police station, a 14-year-old girl in Shopian left without sight by metal pellets, a mother in Punjab handed a box of ashes. The pattern of violations against Dalit, Adivasi, Muslim, Christian and Sikh women, he said, is “structural, documented, and escalating”.

India has ratified the major human rights treaties and its Constitution bars discrimination on grounds of sex, caste and religion, Dr Cheema noted, yet the report exposes an “appalling gap” between those promises and lived reality. UN treaty bodies reviewed the record in 2007, 2014, 2024 and August 2026, he said, and their findings keep repeating. Tracing what he called a four-decade pattern of impunity, he cited the 1984 Sikh genocide, the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Hathras case in 2020 and the parading of Kuki-Zo women in Manipur in 2023.

He called on the UN to issue urgent appeals, set up independent fact-finding missions and secure unimpeded country visits for Special Rapporteurs, and urged governments to build human rights benchmarks into bilateral and trade dialogue. “A promise made by a state… is meaningless if it can be broken without consequence,” he said, adding that it is time for the international community to move “from observation to action”.

Researcher and international relations expert Dr Mohamed Shareef Asees said the international community must step in and press India to respect human rights.

Journalists put questions to the panel, and several participants praised the report for its thorough research and documentation.

Titles :dalit womenungujarat riotshuman rights violationscaste discriminationindia
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Geneva report exposes systematic abuses against Dalit, Adivasi and minority women in India
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet