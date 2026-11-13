Delhi air pollution remains ‘severe’ as AQI tops 450

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Severe readings in Delhi

India's capital Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ air pollution category on Friday, as official data showed readings above 450 at some monitoring stations.

Real-time figures from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) put the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 out of 500 at one station on Friday morning, while several other stations in the capital recorded readings above 400 by the afternoon. The AQI is divided into categories, with the ‘severe’ level ranging from 401 to 500.

Different pollution measurements

Swiss group IQAir ranked Delhi as the world's most polluted city on Friday after recording an AQI reading of 186. The Swiss and Indian readings usually differ because of differences in their respective methodologies.

A thick blanket of smog covered the city on Friday morning as pollution levels worsened. Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years last week, with an average AQI of 376.

Cloud-seeding plans

Authorities in Delhi are planning cloud seeding to combat rising air pollution levels. On the proposed trials, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “These trials are continuous; they are part of an ongoing study. Once the study yields positive results and reaches completion, we will provide information on how and when cloud seeding will be conducted, and when it might lead to rainfall,” adding that the government is “consistently implementing all necessary measures.”

Air pollution has remained a persistent problem in New Delhi, particularly during the winter months, when farmers in neighboring states burn crop residue. Emissions from the practice, together with pollution from coal-fired power plants, industries and vehicular traffic, further degrade the city's air quality.