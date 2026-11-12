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Indonesia to strengthen social forestry under FOLU Net Sink 2030

Yenişafak English AA12:58, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 13:25, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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Indonesia's presidential special envoy for climate change and energy said Wednesday that the country will continue strengthening social forestry under its national FOLU Net Sink 2030 initiative, while protecting primary forests and pursuing its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060.

Indonesia's climate policy

Indonesia's presidential special envoy for climate change and energy said Wednesday that the country will continue strengthening social forestry under its national FOLU Net Sink 2030 climate initiative.

Speaking at the Leaders' Summit of COP31, the UN's annual Climate Change Conference, in Antalya, Türkiye, Hashim Djojohadikusumo outlined Indonesia's climate policies and priorities. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and protecting primary forests.

Protecting primary forests

Djojohadikusumo said Indonesia's climate commitment began at home, with the country deciding against using primary forests in its efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency. Indonesia will continue protecting the forests while expanding social forestry, he added.

He welcomed the UN's designation of 2027-2036 as the Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation, saying efforts in the area must protect natural ecosystems and receive sustainable financing that addresses local needs.

Communities and measurable action

Communities should be partners in protecting the forests on which their livelihoods depend, Djojohadikusumo said. He added that progress should be measured through forests actually protected and financing delivered rather than new announcements.

Indonesia is ready to work with all partners to turn shared commitments into concrete action, he said. Djojohadikusumo also said the country aims to join the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership to share its experience in social forestry and restoration.

Cooperation at COP31

Indonesia will expand cooperation on financing for the 2030 Forest Sphere, credible carbon markets and sustainable livelihoods, Djojohadikusumo said. COP31, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, opened in the southern city of Antalya on Monday and will run through Nov. 20, bringing together 196 parties and the EU.

The Leaders' Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is bringing together over 100 leaders representing 95 countries across six continents and seven international organizations.

Titles :hashim djojohadikusumohashimindonesiacop31folu net sink 2030social forestryforest and climate leaders partnershipantalya
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Indonesia to strengthen social forestry under FOLU Net Sink 2030
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