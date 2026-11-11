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Chinese woman accused of Nvidia spying entered Taiwan on HK passport

Yeni Şafak Newsroom09:07, 11/11/2026, WednesdayG: Update: 11:13, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
AFP
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Taiwan's immigration chief confirmed Wednesday that Alice Huang, the Chinese national accused of spying on Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, entered the island using a Hong Kong passport that offers easier entry than mainland documents, as authorities investigate the security breach and review vetting procedures.

Hong Kong passport entry confirmed

National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en told reporters Wednesday that Alice Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan, noting that authorities maintained complete records of her movements. "Our government's relevant agencies are fully informed of the relevant records and information," Lin said, confirming the travel document used by the suspect. "We were aware of all her relevant entry and exit records," he added, addressing concerns about surveillance gaps.

Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang told lawmakers that Alice Huang "did indeed enter the country, but she is currently overseas". The minister disclosed that authorities had revoked the suspect's permit, preventing her return, and noted that national security units are actively investigating the matter.

Vetting procedures under review

Liu acknowledged systemic failures during the parliamentary session, stating that Taiwan would not have granted entry had officials known of the alleged espionage activities. "If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan," Liu told legislators, emphasizing the need for improved intelligence sharing.

The interior minister outlined specific reforms targeting multiple stages of the entry process. "We will review our procedures, specifically our pre-screening, interim spot checks and interviews, and post-visit measures," she said, referring to the comprehensive audit of immigration protocols triggered by the incident.

Computex dinner and corporate probe

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was photographed at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's premier technology exhibition. Press livestreams captured footage showing the Nvidia chief executive, who is not related to Alice Huang, placing his arm around the woman in a pink dress as she kissed his cheek, prompting the board to launch an internal investigation.

Nvidia's board announced Sunday that it had opened a probe into Jensen Huang, the company's co-founder, following his admission of an affair with the former Singapore-based Megaspeed executive and US allegations that she was working for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the spying accusations against Alice Huang, though the incident has intensified scrutiny of corporate security at major tech gatherings.

Cross-strait travel distinctions

The case has highlighted the divergent entry requirements for Hong Kong and mainland Chinese passport holders seeking access to Taiwan, with Hong Kong residents facing significantly fewer bureaucratic obstacles. Mainland Chinese nationals must apply for special permission to visit the self-ruled island, reflecting the complex political relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has vowed to bring it under its control.

Alice Huang's ability to enter using Hong Kong documentation rather than a mainland passport allowed her to bypass stricter vetting procedures typically applied to Chinese nationals. The incident has exposed potential vulnerabilities in Taiwan's immigration screening processes regarding travelers from Hong Kong, particularly those with suspected intelligence connections.

Titles :jensen huangnvidiaalice huangtaiwanchinahong kong passportcomputex 2025espionagenational immigration agencycross-strait relations
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Chinese woman accused of Nvidia spying entered Taiwan on HK passport
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