China key to ending Iran's 'neither war nor peace' standoff: Qalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Tuesday identified China as a pivotal actor capable of resolving Tehran's protracted "neither war nor peace" standoff with the United States, urging Beijing to leverage its diplomatic influence to end the conflict.

Beijing's diplomatic role

In an article published on the Supreme Leader's official website, Qalibaf — who also serves as Iran's special representative for China affairs and heads Tehran's negotiating delegation with Washington — highlighted Beijing's unique position to mediate between the opposing sides. "China's role in ending the war and the situation of 'neither war nor peace' is significant," he said, emphasizing that Beijing's relations with both Iran and Arab states provide a foundation for a new regional order. He added that China's diplomatic initiatives offer an opportunity to strengthen stability across the region.

High-level steering body planned

Qalibaf announced plans to establish a high-level steering and oversight mechanism to coordinate and monitor the implementation of cooperation with Beijing, a move designed to accelerate strategic decisions without supplanting existing government institutions. He noted that the initiative follows detailed instructions issued by the Supreme Leader, who set specific priorities for the bilateral relationship rather than issuing broad recommendations. The speaker stressed that cooperation must move beyond ceremonial agreements to encompass concrete projects under the 25-year comprehensive cooperation pact signed between the two nations.

Conflict background

The remarks come as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over the conditions for a lasting settlement, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and arrangements concerning the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched military attacks against the Islamic Republic, prompting retaliatory measures and sustained regional tensions that have disrupted maritime traffic. Diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough despite ongoing negotiations aimed at de-escalating the violence.