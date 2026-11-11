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A fire broke out Tuesday at the SPD14D platform in Iran's South Pars gas field, prompting the evacuation of all engineering personnel as operational teams worked to contain the blaze, according to Iranian media.

Evacuation and containment

The Pars Oil and Gas Company said safety teams successfully contained the fire at the Phase 14 facility. The deputy oil minister told the semi-official Fars News Agency that the platform was fully evacuated to ensure worker safety, noting that authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.

Production impact and probe

The SPD14D platform accounts for 14.5 million cubic meters of South Pars' total daily output exceeding 700 million cubic meters, the deputy minister said. No casualties were reported in the incident. Authorities are examining whether a gas leak or operational failure triggered the fire, though the situation was reported under control.

Strategic energy hub

South Pars, located in the Gulf, represents Iran's largest natural gas field and serves as a major source of domestic energy supply. The field is shared with Qatar, where it is known as the North Field.

Titles :iransouth parsgas fieldpars oil and gas companyfars news agencyqatarnorth fieldenergy infrastructuregulf
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Fire breaks out at Iran South Pars platform
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