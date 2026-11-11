Five-year-old Palestinian boy fights for life after Israeli shooting in Gaza

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Khalil Khaled Nabil Abu Hamid sustained severe gunshot wounds to the abdomen on November 10 as Israeli forces opened fire near Mustafa Hafez School in Khan Yunis. The five-year-old was preparing to attend kindergarten while living with his family in a displacement shelter, medical officials said.

Attack near school premises

The child was hit by gunfire while walking to the kindergarten adjacent to Mustafa Hafez School in the southern Gaza city. He lives with his family in a shelter for displaced Palestinians after being forced from their home by the ongoing conflict, sources at Nasser Medical Complex told Yeni Şafak.

File photo

Critical condition

Doctors at Nasser Medical Complex performed multiple emergency procedures to treat extensive damage to Khalil's intestines and liver. The medical team continues to monitor his condition as he remains in critical condition following the shooting, according to hospital reports.

Khan Yunis has seen repeated military operations targeting areas near civilian infrastructure including schools and shelters housing displaced families. Thousands of Palestinians remain displaced in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.