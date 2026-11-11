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UN condemns Houthi video of detained staff 'forced statement'

Yenişafak English AA12:03, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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The United Nations on Tuesday condemned Yemen's Houthi group for broadcasting footage of a detained UN staff member making a "visibly forced statement," warning that the video exposes the employee to public vilification and puts him at further risk while approximately 70 personnel remain in captivity.

UN condemns broadcast of coerced statement

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq on Tuesday condemned Yemen's Houthi authorities for broadcasting video footage of a detained staff member making a "visibly forced statement," warning that the publication endangers the employee and inflicts distress on his family. Haq said in a statement that the world body issued a formal note condemning the broadcast on Nov. 5, 2026, which showed the UN employee in custody of the Houthi de facto authorities.

"The video exposes our colleague to public vilification, puts him at further risk, and causes distress to his family," Haq said. He urged the Houthi authorities to immediately remove the video and stop publishing statements recorded while personnel are in detention.

Calls for release of 70 detainees

Haq called on Houthi authorities to ensure the safety and humane treatment of all detained personnel and release them "immediately and unconditionally." He also appealed to UN member states to work collectively to pressure the Houthis to secure the release of all detained personnel, stressing that those held include not only UN employees but also staff members of other international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

"We've made those appeals to the Security Council. We've made them to countries with influence, and we will continue doing that. Unfortunately, we haven't received the results we needed," Haq said. He confirmed that one detainee had been released a few weeks ago, while approximately 70 personnel remained in captivity.

Titles :farhan haqhouthisyemenunmiddle eastsanaadetainees
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UN condemns Houthi video of detained staff 'forced statement'
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