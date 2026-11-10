Iranian-linked leaflets in Tel Aviv threaten infrastructure attacks

Leaflets discovered in Tel Aviv mailboxes

Israeli police announced Monday evening that leaflets attributed to the Iranian-linked "Handala Team" had been found in mailboxes across northern Tel Aviv, carrying threats to paralyze critical infrastructure if the Israeli leadership resumes attacks on Iranian energy facilities. The discovery prompted an immediate investigation after officers found the materials contained QR codes linking to a webpage suspected of carrying additional threats, authorities said.

The leaflets bore a stark warning from the group reading: "No water, no electricity," alongside a threat to "completely paralyze Israeli infrastructure," according to the police statement. The group specifically threatened to target power plants, oil refineries and desalination facilities across Israel if strikes on Iranian energy sites resume, police said.

'Final warning' to leadership

The leaflets also warned that Israelis would be left living in "dark shelters without water or hope," describing the message as a "final warning" and presenting the Israeli leadership with what it called a choice between "reason or drowning in the darkness of catastrophe." Police did not indicate how the leaflets reached the mailboxes or whether suspects had been identified.

Israeli authorities have arrested dozens of citizens in recent years on suspicion of communicating with Iranian intelligence operatives through social media and carrying out tasks in exchange for money, police noted.

War context and diplomatic stalemate

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the outbreak of war on February 28, when the US and Israel launched military action against the Islamic Republic. Israeli media have reported military preparations to target Iranian infrastructure if hostilities resume, while Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June that subsequently stalled over disagreements regarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran responded to the February 28 offensive with attacks on Israel and what it described as US military facilities in Gulf countries. Washington and Tehran began negotiations following the June memorandum, though talks stalled amid disputes over guarantees for navigation through the strategic waterway.