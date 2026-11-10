Israeli fire kills Palestinian, wounds 4 in Gaza ceasefire breach

Casualties mount in Khan Younis

A 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed and four others, including two children and a displaced woman, were wounded by Israeli fire across the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medical sources said, as violations of the ceasefire agreement entered their eighth month. The fatalities occurred in Khan Younis, where Israeli forces shot dead the young man, according to one medical source.

A displaced woman sustained moderate injuries from gunfire in the Bir 19 area southwest of the city, the source added, while a five-year-old child was wounded inside Mustafa Hafez School, which is sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis. In separate incidents, Israeli naval forces opened fire on fishing boats off the coast of Khan Younis, leaving one fisherman with moderate gunshot wounds, another medical source said.

Naval attacks and property destruction

Local sources reported that Israeli gunboats attacked vessels with shells near the city's port area, setting two boats ablaze. A boy was also injured by gunfire after Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Batn al-Samin area south of the city, the medical source said.

Ground incursion and ceasefire toll

Intense Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas south and east of Khan Younis, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles, witnesses said. In central Gaza, local sources reported a limited incursion by Israeli military vehicles southeast of the Maghazi refugee camp, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling. The Israeli army also blew up evacuated homes and civilian structures near the area of the incursion.

Israeli attacks have killed 1,613 Palestinians and wounded 5,833 others since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.