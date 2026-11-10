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Egypt's Sisi, British premier discuss Iran tensions, Gaza ceasefire

Yenişafak English AA16:48, 10/11/2026, TuesdayG: Update: 19:20, 10/11/2026, Tuesday
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Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed efforts to contain escalating tensions with Iran and reinforce the Gaza ceasefire during a phone call on Monday evening, stressing the need for diplomatic solutions and a renewed push for Palestinian statehood.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed efforts to prevent the expansion of regional conflicts and contain escalating tensions with Iran during a phone call on Monday evening, the Egyptian presidency said. The two leaders reviewed ongoing coordination efforts with relevant international partners aimed at containing the crisis and preventing the conflict from spreading beyond current boundaries. Both sides stressed the importance of prioritizing diplomatic channels and political solutions to strengthen regional and international security and stability.

Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian access

On the situation in Palestine, Sisi and Burnham emphasized the importance of all parties complying with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and ensuring the "full, safe and unhindered delivery" of humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the presidential statement. They also stressed the need to accelerate early recovery and reconstruction plans for the devastated territory while maintaining uninterrupted access for relief organizations. The leaders underscored that sustained humanitarian access remains critical to alleviating civilian suffering amid the fragile truce.

Push for two-state solution

Sisi called for concerted international efforts to revive a political process aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital. "The establishment of a Palestinian state represents the only path to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East," he said. The Egyptian president added that a viable Palestinian state remains the essential cornerstone for achieving sustainable security and long-term stability across the region.

Regional conflict background

The call comes amid continued regional tensions linked to military confrontations involving the US, Israel and Iran since February 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated military attacks against Tehran. A ceasefire was reached in April, followed by a regionally mediated memorandum of understanding in June, though the understandings later collapsed and fighting resumed in July. Diplomatic efforts continue to reach a comprehensive settlement aimed at preventing the war from spreading across the Middle East while addressing underlying security concerns.

Titles :abdel fattah al-sisiandy burnhamegyptunited kingdomirangaza stripgaza ceasefirepalestinian statemiddle east conflict
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Egypt's Sisi, British premier discuss Iran tensions, Gaza ceasefire
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