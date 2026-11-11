Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, torch vehicles in scrapyard

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Attack on Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya

More than 50 Israeli settlers attacked the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, late Tuesday, torching vehicles at a local scrapyard and triggering confrontations with Palestinian residents. The assailants arrived from nearby illegal settlement outposts, poured accelerants over the vehicles and set them alight before clashes broke out with village residents, according to local sources.

Fire spreads as military intervenes

The settlers withdrew from the area following the clashes, prompting Israeli military vehicles to enter the village, sources said. Local media published footage showing flames engulfing the scrapyard and threatening nearby homes as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, with residents appealing for urgent assistance.

Escalation across occupied West Bank

Israeli army raids and settler attacks have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, resulting in numerous killings, arrests and home demolitions. Rights groups have documented a surge in arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities throughout the territory.