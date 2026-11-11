Iran says third tanker explodes after hitting mine in Hormuz

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said Tuesday that a third oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through an "unauthorized" route in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Incident Details

The tanker caught fire Tuesday afternoon in the eastern section of the strategic waterway, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said in a statement carried by IRIB. Smoke from the explosion spread across the skies above the strait, it added.

The IRGC Navy claimed that the destruction of US coastal radar and navigational aid systems south of the strait had increased risks for tankers attempting to use unauthorized shipping routes. It added that vessels navigating dangerous and illegal passages were striking naval mines, though the statement did not identify the tanker, its flag or crew numbers.

Escalating Maritime Risks

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using shipping routes outside those designated by Tehran since the US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28. The incident marks the third such explosion in the waterway amid heightened maritime tensions that have disrupted commercial traffic through the vital passage.

Diplomatic Deadlock

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June aimed at easing navigation disputes, yet disagreements over maritime security in the strait have persisted. The latest explosion comes as diplomatic efforts have failed to resolve underlying tensions between the two capitals.