Erdogan, Guterres discuss Iran, Ukraine, Gaza at COP31

COP31 climate summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in the southern city of Antalya, where the two leaders discussed regional and global issues. Erdogan said Türkiye was pleased to assume the COP31 presidency and that preparations for a successful conference had been completed, according to a presidency statement. He voiced hope that the gathering would mark "a new starting point" in addressing climate-related challenges.

Regional security discussions

Turning to regional tensions, Erdogan said Türkiye was continuing efforts alongside other countries in the region to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US. He stressed Ankara's commitment to helping resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of peaceful negotiations, the presidency said. The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya during the meeting.

Ukraine war and diplomatic efforts

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said Türkiye was working to bring the conflict to an end and remained ready to support a new dialogue process between the warring parties. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that Guterres and Erdogan exchanged views on the global efforts to tackle climate change and work collaboratively towards robust outcomes at COP31. Guterres expressed his "sincere gratitude" to Erdogan for Türkiye's hosting of the conference and congratulated him on its "excellent organization."

Attendees

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting. Justice and Development Party deputy chairman and spokesman Omer Celik and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas were also present at the gathering in Antalya.