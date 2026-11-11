Erdogan, Guterres discuss Iran, Ukraine, Gaza at COP31

11/11/2026, Wednesday12:43

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife
Back

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Erdogan, Guterres discuss Iran, Ukraine, Gaza at COP31

Yenişafak English AA11:06, 11/11/2026, WednesdayG: Update: 11:16, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya to discuss de-escalation efforts between Iran and the US, the war in Ukraine, and developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya, the presidency said.

COP31 climate summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in the southern city of Antalya, where the two leaders discussed regional and global issues. Erdogan said Türkiye was pleased to assume the COP31 presidency and that preparations for a successful conference had been completed, according to a presidency statement. He voiced hope that the gathering would mark "a new starting point" in addressing climate-related challenges.

Regional security discussions

Turning to regional tensions, Erdogan said Türkiye was continuing efforts alongside other countries in the region to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US. He stressed Ankara's commitment to helping resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of peaceful negotiations, the presidency said. The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya during the meeting.

Ukraine war and diplomatic efforts

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said Türkiye was working to bring the conflict to an end and remained ready to support a new dialogue process between the warring parties. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that Guterres and Erdogan exchanged views on the global efforts to tackle climate change and work collaboratively towards robust outcomes at COP31. Guterres expressed his "sincere gratitude" to Erdogan for Türkiye's hosting of the conference and congratulated him on its "excellent organization."

Attendees

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu and Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting. Justice and Development Party deputy chairman and spokesman Omer Celik and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas were also present at the gathering in Antalya.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganantonio guterrescop31antalyaclimate changeiran-us tensionsukraine wargazaunited nationstürkiye foreign policy
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Erdogan, Guterres discuss Iran, Ukraine, Gaza at COP31
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet