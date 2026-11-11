Turkish president meets Saudi energy minister at COP31 Antalya

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Bilateral meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud on Tuesday in Antalya on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference. The two officials discussed energy cooperation and regional developments during the talks in the Mediterranean resort city.

Agreement formalized

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signed a bilateral cooperation agreement between Ankara and Riyadh during the meeting. The pact covers energy sector collaboration, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Officials present

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan attended the session alongside Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran. Presidential Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairman Ömer Çelik were also present.

COP31 venue

The UN Climate Change Conference has convened in southern Türkiye this week, drawing world leaders to discuss global emissions targets. The Erdoğan-Abdulaziz meeting highlighted Ankara's efforts to strengthen ties with Gulf nations amid the international summit.