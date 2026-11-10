Erdogan says Türkiye maintaining development drive despite regional instability

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Strategic development

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday that Türkiye would maintain its developmental momentum regardless of regional turbulence. Speaking to reporters following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, he said: "Despite the cycle of instability surrounding us, we are continuing our development journey in stability and confidence without interruption."

Energy production targets

The Turkish leader outlined ambitious petroleum discoveries in two additional fields, projecting that daily output would surpass 100,000 barrels during the latter half of 2027 through approximately 230 operational wells. This expansion would generate an estimated $4.4 billion in annual revenue, he said.

On energy security matters, the president noted that Ankara has minimized vulnerability to international crises by diversifying its sources, supply routes and forms. Active energy diplomacy has secured the nation's supply chains against external shocks, he added.

Security and economic vision

Addressing the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, Erdogan stated that cities long affected by migration and insecurity would regain economic momentum once terrorism was fully eliminated. "That is when Türkiye will make its greatest economic leap," he said, describing the project as a strategic priority driving the vision of a great and strong Türkiye.