Home
Türkiye
Politics
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth Karabakh victory anniversary

Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth Karabakh victory anniversary

Yenişafak English AA
17:22, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 17:27, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on sixth Karabakh victory anniversary
File photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from nearly three decades of occupation, commemorating the martyrs whose sacrifices secured the victory while reaffirming the unbreakable bond between Türkiye and its brotherly ally.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from nearly three decades of occupation, honoring the fallen martyrs who sacrificed their lives to secure the historic victory.

Messages of solidarity

Erdogan marked the occasion with a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, emphasizing the deep fraternal ties between Ankara and Baku. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," he said, referring to the 2020 conflict that restored Azerbaijani sovereignty.

Fallen heroes commemorated

The president also paid tribute to the soldiers who died securing the victory, acknowledging their sacrifice in his message. "I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added, honoring both Turkish and Azerbaijani casualties from the 44-day war.

The Victory Day commemoration comes as the two nations continue to deepen defense and economic cooperation across the South Caucasus region. Ankara and Baku have strengthened strategic ties significantly since the 2020 conflict, conducting joint military exercises and developing energy corridors that solidify their regional partnership.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganazerbaijankarabakhvictory daytürkiyesouth caucasuskarabakh liberationazerbaijani-turkish relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026