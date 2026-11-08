President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from nearly three decades of occupation, honoring the fallen martyrs who sacrificed their lives to secure the historic victory.

Messages of solidarity

Erdogan marked the occasion with a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, emphasizing the deep fraternal ties between Ankara and Baku. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," he said, referring to the 2020 conflict that restored Azerbaijani sovereignty.

Fallen heroes commemorated

The president also paid tribute to the soldiers who died securing the victory, acknowledging their sacrifice in his message. "I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added, honoring both Turkish and Azerbaijani casualties from the 44-day war.

The Victory Day commemoration comes as the two nations continue to deepen defense and economic cooperation across the South Caucasus region. Ankara and Baku have strengthened strategic ties significantly since the 2020 conflict, conducting joint military exercises and developing energy corridors that solidify their regional partnership.