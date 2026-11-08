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Türkiye communications director warns of Big Tech's information control

Türkiye communications director warns of Big Tech's information control

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09:26, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:04, 08/11/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye communications director warns of Big Tech's information control
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Burhanettin Duran warned Saturday that global technology companies' algorithms pose mounting threats to media independence and national sovereignty, citing the suppression of Gaza coverage and recent attacks on Anadolu and TRT journalists as evidence of platform bias.

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran warned on Saturday that the growing dominance of global technology companies over digital platforms poses existential threats to media independence, national sovereignty and cultural identity, speaking at the TRT World Forum panel titled "Who Is in Charge in the Algorithmic Age?"

Algorithmic control and commercial interests

Duran argued that algorithms have increasingly supplanted traditional editorial gatekeepers, determining which stories reach audiences while journalists struggle to maintain financial independence as platforms profit from their reporting. "Algorithms are not neutral. Human choices lie behind them, serving commercial and political interests," he said, noting that a handful of corporations now shape public opinion by controlling information flows.

He stressed that visibility alone cannot sustain journalism, calling for robust financial support and strong professional ethics to ensure editorial autonomy. "Journalism cannot survive on visibility alone," Duran said, adding that sustainable business models remain essential for independent newsgathering.

Digital sovereignty and cultural preservation

The communications director described digital sovereignty as a national priority, warning that younger generations increasingly rely on digital platforms to learn about their countries' histories. He outlined three principles for a fairer digital environment — accountability, fairness in algorithmic distribution and plurality.

Gaza coverage and journalist safety

Duran criticized major platforms for restricting reporting from Gaza, citing the killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman Muntasar El-Sawaf in an Israeli strike and the serious injury of TRT Arabic cameraman Sami Shahadeh, who lost his right leg while covering the territory. He warned that suppressing factual documentation could render disinformation more powerful, stating: "The future must remain in the hands of people, people who are capable of exercising judgment, defending the truth, and accepting responsibility for their choices."

The TRT World Forum convened Saturday in Istanbul to examine the intersection of technology, governance and media freedom. Duran's remarks formed part of a broader examination of algorithmic accountability at the event.

Titles :burhanettin durantrt world forumdigital sovereigntyalgorithmic accountabilitygaza journalistsmuntasar el-sawafsami shahadehmedia independence
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