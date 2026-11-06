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Turkish parliament approves Mecca defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Turkish parliament approves Mecca defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

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09:55, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:15, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Turkish parliament approves Mecca defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
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The Turkish parliament on Thursday ratified the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, endorsing the trilateral security pact by 279 votes to 119 in a session that drew 398 lawmakers from the 592-member chamber.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) on Thursday approved legislation ratifying the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, adopting the trilateral security pact by a vote of 279 to 119. Lawmakers endorsed the measure with 398 of the chamber’s 592 members taking part in the ballot, clearing the way for the treaty to take effect.

Government stresses conflict prevention

During the debate preceding the vote, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldiz stressed that the agreement "aims to expand security cooperation in the region," emphasizing that it "contains no approach against any third country." He noted that the pact’s primary objective is to prevent conflicts rather than escalate them, adding that the framework seeks to foster stability without targeting specific nations.

Opposition demands clearer safeguards

Opposition speakers raised reservations regarding the treaty’s scope and oversight mechanisms. Mehmet Guzelmansur of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said "clear rules are needed so the agreement does not contradict Türkiye’s other international obligations," warning that the measure requires careful scrutiny to ensure alignment with existing commitments. He cautioned that ambiguities in the text could complicate Ankara’s standing under other bilateral and multilateral arrangements.

Treaty background and commitments

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan at a trilateral summit in Mecca on Aug. 7, with the three nations pledging to strengthen collective security and deepen defense cooperation. The signatories committed to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond through coordinated military and strategic collaboration.

The legislation, formally titled the Bill on the Approval of the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between the Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, passed following lengthy deliberations among party groups in the unicameral legislature.

Titles :tbmmmecca agreementsaudi arabiapakistanziya altunyaldizmehmet guzelmansurak partychpdefense cooperationtrilateral summit
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