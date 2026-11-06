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PUK leader Talabani pulls party from Iraqi Kurdistan government

PUK leader Talabani pulls party from Iraqi Kurdistan government

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09:50, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:15, 06/11/2026, Friday
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PUK leader Talabani pulls party from Iraqi Kurdistan government
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Bafel Talabani announced that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is withdrawing from the Iraqi Kurdish regional government and will no longer recognize the regional parliament or its decisions, warning that his party will appoint parallel officials in response to any unilateral moves by the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party.

PUK withdraws from regional government

Bafel Talabani, president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), announced late Thursday that his party is withdrawing from the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government with immediate effect, declaring that the PUK will not recognize the regional parliament or any decisions emanating from it after the assembly held its first leadership election in nearly two years. Speaking in a video message to supporters, Talabani sharply criticized the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and labeled the current administration a "failed government," according to Anadolu Agency.

Talabani accuses KDP of undermining democracy

Talabani directed his harshest criticism at a faction within the KDP, stating that recent actions revealed a fundamental disrespect for democratic principles and the electorate. "A minority within the KDP proved today that they do not know what democracy is, that they hold zero respect for you, the voters, and they proved today that they do not know how governance should be conducted in this country," he said. The PUK leader also accused members of the rival party of misusing public funds to influence legislative proceedings, claiming the same group had shown it was willing to use public money "to buy members of parliament, and use your money to threaten MPs."

Parallel appointments threatened

Talabani issued a stark warning that his party would respond to any unilateral appointments by the KDP with corresponding moves. "You appoint a President of the Region, we will appoint a President of the Region. You appoint ministers, we will appoint ministers. You appoint a Prime Minister, we will appoint a Prime Minister," he said. "Whatever you do over there, we will do right here," Talabani added.

The announcement followed the regional parliament's first session to elect its leadership in nearly two years. While the PUK and the New Generation Movement boycotted the sitting, a small number of individual lawmakers from those parties attended, allowing the session to proceed.

Titles :bafel talabanipatriotic union of kurdistanpukkurdistan democratic partykdpiraqi kurdistannew generation movement
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