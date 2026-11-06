President Erdogan receives Malaysian deputy PM in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Istanbul for talks held on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum. The meeting took place at the Istanbul Congress Center — the venue hosting the international gathering — bringing together senior officials from both nations.

High-level participation

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz joined Erdogan at the talks, along with Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran. Yilmaz oversees economic coordination from the presidential complex, while Kacir manages Türkiye's industrial policy and technology transfer programs.

The officials gathered at the venue as part of Ankara's diplomatic outreach to Southeast Asian partners, according to Anadolu Agency. The meeting marked the latest high-level contact between the two nations this year.