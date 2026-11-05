Home
World
TRNC premier says federal solution ended at Crans-Montana

TRNC premier says federal solution ended at Crans-Montana

Yenişafak English AA
10:19, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:44, 05/11/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
TRNC premier says federal solution ended at Crans-Montana
File photo

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel told the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Wednesday that efforts to reach a federal settlement in Cyprus definitively ended at the 2017 Crans-Montana Conference, stressing that any sustainable solution must be based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the island's two peoples.

TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel told the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Wednesday that efforts to reach a federal settlement in Cyprus ended definitively at the 2017 Crans-Montana Conference, insisting that any viable solution must recognize the sovereign equality of the island's two peoples.

Crans-Montana 'exhausted'

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar at the National Unity Party (UBP) headquarters, Ustel said he had clearly conveyed the Turkish Cypriot people's messages to the UN envoy. He noted that the Cyprus problem stems from the international community's recognition of the Greek Cypriot administration as the island's sole representative — a status he described as unjustly granted and one that perpetuates the status quo. Despite the Turkish Cypriot side's longstanding goodwill and constructive approach, he said the Greek Cypriot administration had shown no willingness to accept a partnership based on political equality and power-sharing during the 2017 talks.

"The search for an agreement on the basis of a federation came to an end at Crans-Montana," Ustel said. He added that reintroducing a failed model under different names would prove futile: "Reintroducing a model whose failure has been repeatedly demonstrated under different names or methods will not contribute to a solution to the Cyprus issue."

Two-state reality

Ustel underlined that a realistic and lasting settlement could only be achieved through recognition of the sovereign equality of the island's two peoples and two states. He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to acknowledge these political realities, citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Cyprus on July 27-29, 2026, as further evidence that no common ground exists for launching formal negotiations. His remarks reaffirm the Turkish Cypriot leadership's position that future talks should be based on sovereign equality rather than the traditional federal framework.

Titles :unal ustelmaria angela holguin cuellartrnccypruscrans-montanatwo-state solutionsovereign equalityunantonio guterres
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026