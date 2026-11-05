US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday pinned the Republican Party's midterm election defeat squarely on the war with Iran, declaring that disaffected Trump voters abandoned the GOP over foreign policy frustrations rather than domestic economic issues. Posting on the social media platform X, Vance wrote: "The reason we lost is the war." He argued that the results reflected deep dissatisfaction with Washington's foreign policy direction and its handling of the conflict, adding that the party could not attribute the defeat to low voter turnout among its base.

Trump voters defect to Democrats

Vance said many Americans who supported the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential election switched allegiance to the Democratic Party in 2026 despite strong overall turnout from conservative voters. "The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," he stated, pointing to polling data that showed former supporters prioritizing an end to the war alongside concerns about inflation and the cost of living. The vice president emphasized that these defectors remained engaged in the electoral process but had deliberately chosen to punish the administration for its Middle East policies.

Foreign policy concerns dominate

Citing internal polling, Vance noted that voters who abandoned the GOP identified ending the war, addressing inflation, advancing an America First agenda and recalibrating Washington's relationship with Israel as their primary motivations. The vice president acknowledged that Republicans would face "a lot of infighting and arguing" as party figures debate the causes of their electoral setback, though he conceded that the party's economic messaging may have fallen short in some areas. He rejected suggestions that apathy among the Republican base had driven the losses, insisting instead that active protest voting had reshaped the political landscape.

Administration faces reckoning

While admitting potential weaknesses in the GOP's economic platform, Vance maintained that the Iran war remained the central factor behind the defeat. "Any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," he said, according to Anadolu Agency. The comments come as the administration faces mounting pressure to end the conflict, which has dominated US foreign policy since February and contributed to rising energy prices domestically.