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Trump's NATO envoy sees no foreign policy shift after midterms

Trump's NATO envoy sees no foreign policy shift after midterms

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17:43, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 17:56, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Trump's NATO envoy sees no foreign policy shift after midterms
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Matthew Whitaker told the Berlin Security Conference on Wednesday that Washington's strategic direction would remain constant despite Democrats capturing both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's nationwide vote, insisting that transatlantic security challenges required continued allied unity and burden-sharing commitments.

Berlin Security Conference

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday that he does not anticipate any alteration in American foreign policy following the midterm elections that saw Republicans cede control of both congressional chambers to Democratic challengers. Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference, Whitaker dismissed suggestions that the electoral setback would redirect Washington's international posture. “The foreign policy of the United States has not changed, and I don't expect it to change with the midterm election,” he said.

Whitaker emphasized continuity in strategic priorities, noting that fundamental security threats facing the alliance remained unchanged regardless of domestic political shifts. “The issues that we're facing as a country and as an alliance are the same,” he stated. “We need a strong Europe inside a strong NATO, and we have been accomplishing that project every single year since we got it in,” he added, insisting that structural cooperation between Washington and European capitals would proceed without interruption.

Article 5 commitments

The envoy reaffirmed American dedication to collective defense obligations under the Washington Treaty, referencing the alliance's cornerstone mutual defense clause. “Obviously, we are a signatory to the Washington Treaty, and Article 5 is sort of the agreement that we all signed up for. And we also signed up for the entire treaty,” Whitaker said, addressing longstanding concerns regarding burden-sharing disputes among member states.

He acknowledged previous friction regarding defense spending levels while insisting that the Trump administration maintained its treaty commitments alongside expectations that European allies would bolster their military capabilities. Washington has repeatedly pressed NATO members to increase defense investments toward agreed targets, though Whitaker framed these disagreements as manageable within the broader partnership framework.

Midterm election results

Tuesday's nationwide balloting delivered a significant defeat to President Donald Trump's Republican Party, with major American media outlets projecting Democratic majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The outcome strips the GOP of unified control over the legislative branch during the final years of Trump's presidency, creating a divided government that will confront NATO policymakers in Brussels.

Democratic victories in key races shifted the balance of power on Capitol Hill, potentially altering the legislative dynamics surrounding defense appropriations and treaty oversight. Despite these domestic changes, Whitaker maintained that operational cooperation within the military alliance would proceed according to existing strategic frameworks established by the administration.

Titles :matthew whitakernatodonald trumpus midterm electionsberlin security conferenceus foreign policydemocratscongress
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