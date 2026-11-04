Iran speaker says US voters rejected war

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Wednesday that American voters had rejected war in this week's midterm elections, declaring that Tehran endorsed their message while warning the US government against serving foreign interests over its own citizens.

Posting on the social media platform X, Qalibaf stated: "Whether out of conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message." He added that if Washington chooses to serve "international paymasters and blackmailers" rather than its people, it would face a "nightmare."

Democrats seize Congress

The remarks followed Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats were projected to secure majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The results marked a significant setback for President Donald Trump — who launched military action against Iran alongside Israel in February — and his Republican Party.

Qatar mediation efforts

Qatar continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran amid tensions over the US naval blockade and security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said earlier this week that it remains engaged in indirect talks with American officials through intermediaries, insisting that reopening the vital waterway depends on Washington lifting its maritime restrictions.