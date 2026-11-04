Israeli election panel rejects fraud allegations after vote review

Panel finds no vote irregularities

Israel's Central Elections Committee said on Wednesday that its review of complaints had uncovered no evidence compromising the integrity of last week's parliamentary elections, rejecting allegations of fraud and foreign interference that had been raised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

The panel examined submissions from political parties, candidate lists and members of the public before reaching its conclusion, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu fraud claims rejected

The findings were scheduled for presentation to President Isaac Herzog later Wednesday ahead of formal publication under Israeli law. Netanyahu and right-wing allies had alleged manipulation within the country's Arab community, prompting Likud to demand an urgent committee meeting on Monday to investigate suspected foreign interference before certification.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party said Netanyahu was seeking to erode public confidence in the electoral process.

Coalition talks to begin

The announcement preceded consultations between Herzog and parliamentary factions planned for Wednesday and Thursday, after which the president is expected to designate a lawmaker to form the next government. According to completed vote counts, Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Eisenkot's opposition alliance captured 48 seats and Arab parties took 19.

Eisenkot has secured recommendations from the 48 opposition lawmakers after the Democrats, Together and Yisrael Beytenu parties agreed to back him, with the two Arab lists also expected to endorse his candidacy. That would give him the support of 67 legislators, six more than the 61 required for a parliamentary majority, though securing Herzog's mandate would not guarantee successful coalition formation given the political differences among the parties. Once appointed, the designated lawmaker will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension available.