Conciliatory tone

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered rare praise for rival Democrats following their congressional victory in the midterm elections, conceding that the ongoing conflict with Iran had damaged Republican prospects while insisting he bore no personal responsibility for the defeat.

In a telephone interview with FOX News Democracy 26, Trump said: "Well, I say this: congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job." He added that Democrats had secured a victory they had sought for 11 years, stating: "They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don't view it as a hit on me."

Blame shifted to party

The 80-year-old president refused to accept personal blame for the results that leave him facing a hostile Congress for his final two years in office. He instead directed criticism toward members of his own party who failed to win their races, questioning their campaign efforts despite his own vigorous support.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted: "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." He singled out Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who lost to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, claiming Abbott's defeat stemmed from becoming a "RINO" — Republican In Name Only.

Veto threats and war speculation

Despite his conciliatory remarks, Trump warned he would use executive power to block Democratic legislation, telling Fox that lawmakers could send "50 different great bills" only to receive them back with a "veto" stamp. A White House official emphasized that candidate quality had doomed Republican prospects, noting that Trump promoted many contenders more effectively than they campaigned for themselves.

With polls showing voters deeply opposed to the Iran war and rising oil prices, Trump acknowledged the conflict's electoral impact while defending his record. "I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he told Fox. The White House warned that Trump's resolve would only strengthen regardless of the results, with an official stating: "A final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump's resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up."