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Ruffalo, Springsteen endorse El-Sayed for Michigan Senate

Ruffalo, Springsteen endorse El-Sayed for Michigan Senate

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07:36, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:14, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Ruffalo, Springsteen endorse El-Sayed for Michigan Senate
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Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and musician Bruce Springsteen have endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections in Michigan, throwing their support behind the former epidemiologist's bid to become the first Muslim member of the Senate.

Hollywood stars rally behind El-Sayed

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo urged voters to support El-Sayed in a campaign video released ahead of Tuesday's vote, emphasizing the "working class values" he associated with his Wisconsin hometown of Kenosha — including family, work, community and investing in the next generation. "I just want you to know how proud I am to support Abdul El-Sayed," the actor said, asking voters to join him in backing the Democrat at the ballot box. Ruffalo, who was born in Kenosha, said he valued these principles and believed El-Sayed understood that government should work for everybody, not just the privileged few.

The actor also encouraged supporters to speak with family and friends about participating in the election, arguing that engaged citizens have a chance to transform the political landscape. "We have a chance to do that, and we have a chance to revolutionize the Democratic Party," he said, framing the contest as an opportunity to shift the party's direction toward more progressive policies.

Springsteen cites constitutional stakes

Musician Bruce Springsteen endorsed El-Sayed in a social media post that described the 42-year-old candidate as a defender of the Constitution and democracy against what he characterized as lawless leadership. "Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he's a fighter for our American Democracy, and he's a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House," the musician wrote, adding that he is in the candidate's corner "100%." The endorsement from the rock icon adds significant cultural weight to El-Sayed's campaign as he seeks to mobilize voters across Michigan's diverse electorate.

Historic bid in battleground state

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health director and epidemiologist who defeated former US Representative Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary on Aug. 4, is seeking to become the first Muslim US senator if elected Tuesday. He is running against Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a former congressman presenting himself as a conservative focused on manufacturing and border security, while El-Sayed has campaigned on expanding healthcare access, affordability and the social safety net. The Michigan contest remains among the key races that could help determine control of the narrowly divided Senate, with both candidates offering sharply different visions for the state's industrial and economic future.

Titles :mark ruffalobruce springsteenabdul el-sayedmichigan senateus midterm electionsmike rogershaley stevenswayne county
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