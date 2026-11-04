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El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win

El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win

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15:46, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 17:55, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate in Michigan win
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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate race Tuesday to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, securing a historic victory in a campaign where President Donald Trump and GOP figures repeatedly attacked his religious background.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed secured a historic victory in Michigan's Senate race on Tuesday, defeating former Republican Representative Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate in a contest where his religious background faced sustained attacks from the GOP, according to American media projections.

Historic first for Muslim Americans

The 40-year-old physician and former public health official emerged from a competitive Democratic primary to capture the seat vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters. El-Sayed will take office in January when the 119th Congress convenes, filling a crucial Democratic-held seat in a state narrowly won by President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

The victory marks a milestone for Muslim representation in American politics, with El-Sayed set to become the first member of his faith to serve in the upper chamber. He thanked Michigan voters during his victory speech, pledging to bring the same determination and compassion to Washington that he said supporters had demonstrated throughout his campaign. "Michigan, I cannot wait to serve you with the same big-heartedness, open-mindedness, grit, and earnestness that you've shown me," El-Sayed told supporters.

El-Sayed targets Trump, Vance in victory speech

Speaking at his election-night rally in Michigan early Wednesday, El-Sayed delivered a pointed message to Trump and Vice President JD Vance while celebrating with supporters. "Let them know tomorrow that the bad guys lost," he said. "Let them know that we together, fighting for something bigger, we won. We won! So Mike, enjoy your retirement."

The Democratic candidate also referenced the constitutional process for swearing in new senators, telling Vance: "There is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January." El-Sayed then addressed the president directly, citing Trump's campaign-trail difficulties with the pronunciation of his name. "Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name," El-Sayed said. "So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator."

During the contentious campaign, the president and other Republican figures repeatedly attacked El-Sayed over his Muslim faith and alleged ties to extremism — accusations the physician firmly rejected. El-Sayed previously served as Detroit's health commissioner and mounted an unsuccessful bid for Michigan governor in 2018, and his election preserves a Democratic seat in a battleground state that shifted toward Trump in November's presidential contest.

Titles :abdul el-sayedel-sayedmike rogersmichiganus senatedonald trumpjd vanceus elections
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