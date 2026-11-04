Japan says US ties 'essential' for peace regardless of midterms

Japanese officials on Wednesday emphasized that Tokyo's security alliance with Washington remains indispensable for international stability regardless of the outcome of the US midterm congressional elections, as preliminary results indicated major gains for opposition Democrats.

Alliance 'essential' for global stability

Government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Japan's alliance with the United States "remains essential for global peace and stability, regardless of the outcome of the US midterm elections," according to Kyodo News. Tokyo is one of Washington's oldest military allies in the Asia-Pacific region, hosting approximately 50,000 American troops under a mutual defense treaty.

Markets monitored as results emerge

However, Kihara added that Tokyo will monitor the financial markets "with a high sense of urgency" as final results emerge from Tuesday's voting. US media projections indicated Democrats were poised to secure 53 Senate seats compared with 42 for Republicans, while the party also appeared likely to capture at least 218 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives — the threshold required for a majority. The results represent a significant shift in the legislative landscape for the administration of US President Donald Trump.