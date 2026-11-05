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Trump warns impeachment would 'destroy' Democratic Party

Trump warns impeachment would 'destroy' Democratic Party

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10:23, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 11:08, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Trump warns impeachment would 'destroy' Democratic Party
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US President Donald Trump dismissed concerns Wednesday about potential impeachment proceedings following Democratic midterm victories, warning that such a move would politically backfire and devastate the opposition party while suggesting he could work with the new congressional majority provided they avoid obstruction.

White House Remarks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed concerns that Democrats could seek to impeach him following their midterm election victories, declaring he was "not even a little bit" worried about the prospect. Speaking at the White House for the first time since the results, Trump warned that pursuing impeachment would politically backfire and inflict severe damage on the opposition party while suggesting he retains leverage through executive powers.

"I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that, because it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country?" Trump said, addressing reporters in the East Room. He added that he would likely find common ground with Democrats in Congress unless they chose to obstruct his administration's agenda, noting: "I'll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."

Congressional Shift

Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, flipping numerous seats across the country in a wave that reshaped the legislative landscape. The shift in congressional power has raised speculation about potential oversight investigations and impeachment proceedings against the president, though party leaders have offered mixed signals about their legislative priorities in the new session.

Trump's remarks marked his first public comments since the electoral defeats, which ended unified Republican control of Washington and set the stage for divided government over the remaining two years of his term. The president has previously survived two impeachment attempts during his first term in office, with both efforts falling short of the required votes in the Senate.

Titles :donald trumpdemocratic partyus congressmidterm electionswhite houseimpeachmentus senatehouse of representatives
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