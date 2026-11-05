German chancellor sees no Trump policy change after midterm losses

Merz downplays midterm impact on Trump agenda

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that he does not anticipate a fundamental shift in President Donald Trump's governance style following Republican losses in the US midterm elections, pointing to the administration's pattern of bypassing Congress to advance its policy agenda.

Speaking at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Economic Forum in Berlin, Merz highlighted the constitutional authority vested in the American presidency. "Even over the last two years, Trump has largely governed by bypassing Congress. Why should that be any different now?" he said, noting that the president can make decisions independently of the legislative branch.

Berlin reaffirms transatlantic ties

The German government earlier signaled its intention to maintain close ties with Washington regardless of the electoral outcome. Deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters in the capital that Berlin views the United States as an enduring ally. "The USA is—and will remain—an important partner and ally for us. We will continue our close cooperation with the USA, even if a different constellation were to emerge in both chambers," Meyer said at a media briefing.

Executive powers shield presidency from legislative shifts

Under the US Constitution, the presidency retains broad powers to conduct foreign policy and impose tariffs without legislative approval. Merz cited this structural feature as limiting the practical impact of congressional election results on the administration's international posture, suggesting that transatlantic relations will remain driven by executive decision-making rather than legislative composition.