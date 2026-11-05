Home
World
Europe
EU report highlights Türkiye's strategic weight as talks stall

EU report highlights Türkiye's strategic weight as talks stall

Yenişafak English AA
10:15, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:39, 05/11/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU report highlights Türkiye's strategic weight as talks stall
File photo

The European Commission's 2026 assessment recognizes Ankara's growing importance to European security and supply chains, while stressing that accession negotiations have remained frozen since 2018 amid persistent concerns over democratic standards and the rule of law.

The European Commission on Wednesday published its 2026 assessment of Türkiye, acknowledging the country's expanding strategic weight within the bloc while reaffirming that accession negotiations remain stalled over persistent concerns regarding democratic standards and judicial independence.

Geostrategic role and foreign policy

The report underlined that Ankara serves a vital function in European security architecture, stating that the country “as a close neighbour in a crucial geostrategic location, plays an important role in European security and the cross-regional connectivity agenda.” Officials noted that growing geopolitical challenges have highlighted Türkiye's strategic regional role, particularly regarding developments in Syria, Ukraine, Gaza, the wider Middle East and the South Caucasus.

Brussels acknowledged that Ankara maintained an active diplomatic posture throughout 2025, balancing relations with competing powers while facilitating dialogue. “Türkiye continued to implement an active and multi-layered foreign policy, balancing its relations with key geopolitical actors and pursuing mediation and diplomatic efforts, while striving for strategic autonomy,” the document stated. The assessment highlighted Ankara's facilitating role in the Russia-Ukraine war and strategically important ties with Kyiv, alongside continued high-level contacts with Moscow.

Regarding Washington, the assessment characterized bilateral ties as complex but essential, noting that Ankara “remained both an important and a challenging partner” within the NATO framework, with high-level contacts continuing throughout the reporting period. On the Middle East, the report noted Türkiye's balanced stance and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, with cooperation with Gulf states most visible on Gaza and Syria's stabilisation. “Cooperation with the Gulf states has been most visible on Gaza and Syria's stabilisation and reconstruction. The Middle East conflict also nurtured Türkiye's connectivity strategy toward the Gulf, motivated by Turkish ambition to become the main land bridge between the Gulf and Europe,” it said. Relations with Israel continued to deteriorate while Ankara advocated for Palestinian recognition and provided substantial humanitarian assistance. The country remained a key actor in Libya advocating stability through UN-facilitated processes, though Brussels reiterated its disagreement with the 2019 maritime memorandum between Ankara and Tripoli.

Defense industry and economic integration

On defense capabilities, the assessment noted significant growth in Türkiye's defense industry production and exports, with Turkish companies increasingly seeking EU market opportunities through joint ventures. “Türkiye continues to maintain the second largest army in NATO, while over recent years, its defense industry has seen a significant increase in both production and exports,” the report said, identifying Ukraine as a principal arms export market and noting expanded cooperation with Gulf states. Domestic production now covers artillery, UAVs, unmanned surface vessels and electronic warfare systems.

The commission emphasized that “the sector's growth could contribute to Türkiye's strategic objective of strengthening its domestic industry while expanding exports, particularly to emerging markets, reducing its reliance on external suppliers, and leveraging arms export to forge new international partnerships.” Regarding economic metrics, officials assessed that “Türkiye is well advanced in establishing a functioning market economy and has made some progress over the reporting period,” highlighting industrial diversification and supply chain integration in machinery, textiles, transport equipment and critical raw materials. The Central Bank has restored credibility while the current account deficit remained moderate, and Brussels continues technical contacts to address Customs Union functioning and reduce trade barriers established since 2021.

Accession deadlock and hybrid threats

Despite these areas of cooperation, the commission reiterated that accession negotiations have remained at a standstill since 2018, citing unaddressed concerns over the deterioration of democratic standards, judicial independence and fundamental rights. The report recalled that particular importance was attached to resuming negotiations on a Cyprus settlement to further develop cooperation.

Officials also pointed out that Ankara currently faces various hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, artificial intelligence-supported disinformation campaigns, security vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and the possible manipulation of migration flows. The assessment noted that Türkiye had established institutional arrangements to coordinate its accession process, even as the overall framework remained frozen since 2018, and that cooperation continued in areas of common interest despite the formal deadlock.

Titles :european commissioneutürkiyeankaranatoaccession negotiationscustoms uniondefense industrycyprus issue
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026