German automotive task force urges EU emissions rules overhaul

A task force comprising executives from Germany's leading carmakers on Tuesday issued a 10-point agenda demanding urgent changes to European Union emissions regulations and lower energy prices to safeguard the automotive industry's future, according to local media reports.

Industry heavyweights unite

The panel includes representatives from Audi, Mercedes, Daimler Truck, Porsche and Bosch alongside the IG Metall union and employers' association Gesamtmetall, and last convened on Monday afternoon. State Economy Minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut said companies need economically viable conditions to manage the industry's transformation. "We need decisions now that will make our location more competitive again," she told the newspaper.

Emissions flexibility demanded

The agenda calls for more flexible EU fleet emissions limits, including adjustments to carbon dioxide reduction targets and mechanisms to credit low-carbon materials and fuels. It also proposes a separate category for vehicles powered exclusively by biogenic fuels and electricity-based synthetic fuels. "Regarding the EU fleet regulation, we advocate incentives rather than strict quotas," the panel said, noting that early recognition of low-carbon materials should help manufacturers avoid penalties in passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

Infrastructure investment urged

The task force also urged investment in hydrogen, renewable fuel production and charging infrastructure for cars and trucks, alongside faster grid connections and streamlined approval procedures. Hoffmeister-Kraut established the panel following concerns triggered by Volkswagen Group's restructuring plans for Audi's Neckarsulm facility. Baden-Württemberg's automotive sector employs thousands and represents a cornerstone of Germany's export-driven economy.