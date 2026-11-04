Home
World
Europe
German automotive task force urges EU emissions rules overhaul

German automotive task force urges EU emissions rules overhaul

Yenişafak English AA
07:29, 04/11/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:07, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
German automotive task force urges EU emissions rules overhaul
File photo

A German automotive task force representing major manufacturers including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche has called for a fundamental revision of European Union vehicle emissions standards alongside reduced bureaucracy, warning that current regulations threaten the country's industrial competitiveness amid a deepening sector crisis.

A task force comprising executives from Germany's leading carmakers on Tuesday issued a 10-point agenda demanding urgent changes to European Union emissions regulations and lower energy prices to safeguard the automotive industry's future, according to local media reports.

Industry heavyweights unite

The panel includes representatives from Audi, Mercedes, Daimler Truck, Porsche and Bosch alongside the IG Metall union and employers' association Gesamtmetall, and last convened on Monday afternoon. State Economy Minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut said companies need economically viable conditions to manage the industry's transformation. "We need decisions now that will make our location more competitive again," she told the newspaper.

Emissions flexibility demanded

The agenda calls for more flexible EU fleet emissions limits, including adjustments to carbon dioxide reduction targets and mechanisms to credit low-carbon materials and fuels. It also proposes a separate category for vehicles powered exclusively by biogenic fuels and electricity-based synthetic fuels. "Regarding the EU fleet regulation, we advocate incentives rather than strict quotas," the panel said, noting that early recognition of low-carbon materials should help manufacturers avoid penalties in passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

Infrastructure investment urged

The task force also urged investment in hydrogen, renewable fuel production and charging infrastructure for cars and trucks, alongside faster grid connections and streamlined approval procedures. Hoffmeister-Kraut established the panel following concerns triggered by Volkswagen Group's restructuring plans for Audi's Neckarsulm facility. Baden-Württemberg's automotive sector employs thousands and represents a cornerstone of Germany's export-driven economy.

Titles :nicole hoffmeister-krautbaden-württembergaudimercedes-benzporscheeu emissions standardsig metallsynthetic fuels
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026