Home
World
Europe
Palestine Action challenges UK terror ban at Supreme Court

Palestine Action challenges UK terror ban at Supreme Court

Yenişafak English AA
10:18, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:43, 05/11/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Palestine Action challenges UK terror ban at Supreme Court
File photo

Counsel for banned Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori told the UK Supreme Court that the group's protest tactics were comparable to those used historically by movements including the suffragettes, challenging the government's decision to designate the organization a terrorist group.

Legal challenge at Supreme Court

Barrister Raza Husain KC representing banned Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori told the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday that the direct-action group had never advocated violence against individuals or their homes. He argued that suffragettes, anti-war campaigners and environmental activists had employed comparable or more extreme tactics without facing terror classification. Ammori is challenging the UK government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action under terrorism legislation, a designation that places the group alongside al-Qaida and Boko Haram.

Husain said the ban was disproportionate and infringed on rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest. He also warned that the proscription had created a chilling effect across the wider Palestinian solidarity movement, affecting journalists, academics and artists with no links to the organization.

Government defends proscription

Representing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, James Eadie KC said the ban was lawful and proportionate. He noted the convictions of four activists, including one for grievous bodily harm, and pointed to a court finding of a "terrorist connection" in a case involving a raid on an Elbit Systems factory in Filton, near Bristol.

Background of legal battle

The Labour administration under Keir Starmer proscribed Palestine Action in July 2025 under terrorism legislation, marking the first such ban on a direct-action group in British history. The High Court ruled in February that the ban was "disproportionate," though the Court of Appeal overturned this in June, ruling that proscribing the organization was lawful. At least 25 protesters were arrested during demonstrations outside the Royal Courts of Justice, including former Friends of the Earth director Jonathan Porritt, as the hearing is due to conclude Thursday with a ruling expected at a later date.

Titles :huda ammoripalestine actionuk supreme courtshabana mahmoodterrorism legislationisrael-palestine conflictelbit systemskeir starmer
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026